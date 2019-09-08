Two Texas shelter dogs got the ultimate pampering Friday afternoon as they traveled from Texas to Florida via a billionaires private jet.

The two dogs will be a part of Texas' first recruits for K9s For Warriors' elite service training dog program. This program is a partnership between the City of San Antonio and K9s For Warriors to obtain more shelter dogs.

Thanks to a generous billionaires donation of his private jet, the dogs were able to fly in style to Florida. Also on the plane, is members of the San Antonio city council along with the CEO and president of K9s For Warriors.

A new kennel is set to open in San Antonio in 2020 to train Texas shelter dogs to be service dogs for post 9/11 veterans and service members.

"K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST) as a result of military service post-9/11, according to their website. "The service dog program is unique and offers an innovative approach to recovering from the invisible wounds of war. Two lives are transformed with each pairing. The veteran reduces his/her risk of suicide while the rescue dog receives a newfound purpose."

RELATED: PAWS Act introduced to Congress, would require VA to pay for service dogs for Vets

RELATED: Chefs to compete in Jacksonville Iron Chef Competition, fundraise for K9s for Warriors

RELATED: Army veteran in St. Johns County adds $200k to K9s For Warriors' telethon total

RELATED: K9s for Warriors telethon raises more than $372,000 for mega kennel