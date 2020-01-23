JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There always seem to be posts about lost dogs on Facebook or Nextdoor. So what if you see a stray on the street?

Carolyn Snowden knows this scenario all too well. She has helped dozens of animals find their forever homes through the Jacksonville Dog Café. But, she says there are some things to consider before you take that ball of fur home with you.

“It is imperative that your safety is considered first," cautions Snowden. "You don’t know this animal, you don’t know what it’s been through, you don’t know its history, its vaccination status. So using every precaution, you should decide if indeed you’re going to take on finding this animal a new home. If that is not the case, the Jacksonville Humane Society can be a resource and of course, Animal Care and Protective Services can also be a resource for you.”

So what do you do once you've picked up the stray? Snowden says the first thing you should do is try and find the owner. You can take the dog or cat to the vet to scan for a microchip. Make sure you give them a call first to see if they will do it for free.

If that is unsuccessful, then check Facebook and Nextdoor. There are specific groups dedicated to lost pets such as Lost Pets of Jacksonville, Fl. Next, you can try Nextdoor. It's an app linked to your specific neighborhood. People have posted pictures of their pets in case they get lost.

Kirsten Doolittle found a little dog running down the street, with a branch and tether behind her. That's when she jumped into action.

”I 100% did not know what I was doing," says Doolittle. “I had just dropped my girls off at school and was headed home and I saw her running down the middle of the road with a branch and a tether behind her. Picked her up, got her in the car.”

Gina Martin

Doolittle chose to help find Foxy’s owners.

”Took her to one of the vets in our neighborhood to see if she was chipped. She wasn’t," she said. She said she did everything she could think of.

”We put of flyers in the neighborhood, drove around the neighborhood, used the Nextdoor app, Facebook, and, unfortunately, no one came forward," she said. "So we’re pretty sure at that point that her owners didn’t want her back.”

She has now been working with Snowden to find Foxy a forever home.

Snowden says there are lots of things for potential adopters to consider before bringing home a new animal.

"Are there pets in your home?," she asks. "Are there people in your home that may have allergies? Do you have the proper fenced in yard or setup at home that would be ideal for that animal? Also, if you think that you want a young dog are you ready for young dog behavior? All of these things are reasons why Foxy still hasn’t found her home. But it’s because we only know so much about her and things are revealed to us one piece of the puzzle at a time.”

So Foxy is still looking for her forever home. Here are some things you should know about her:

She should be the only animal in the home

Does not do well with cats and is selective about dogs

Great with kids

Has shown some aversion to men

Is about 1-year-old

Still has some puppy energy

Is potty-trained

About 20 pounds

If you or someone you know would like to meet this Foxy Lady, just contact The Jacksonville Dog Cafe. You can text them at (904) 610-0746. Or email at 904dogcafe@gmail.com.