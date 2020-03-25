As businesses see a dramatic drop in sales and some workers are finding themselves without a paycheck, finances are getting tight. That can lead to tough choices, like giving up a family pet due to the cost.

A program at the Jacksonville Humane Society is trying to help prevent that. Their Pet Safety Net Program is specifically designed for families that suddenly find themselves in dire financial straits. The program provides food for your pet and can help with other needs.

“Emergency surgeries, temporary boarding, just whatever we can do to keep those pets who have loving owners with their loving owners is our goal,” said Lindsay Layendecker with the Jacksonville Humane Society.

She says Jax Humane has already seen a 25 percent increase in needs for their pet food bank and they expect that to continue and rise.

At a time when few are adopting, it is also another tool to help keep shelters from overcrowding.

“It keeps pets who have people that love them, with those people, Layendecker said. "So not only are you helping the pet, you are helping the person as well and then what you are doing is leaving an empty kennel for a dog or cat that doesn’t have a person."

If you need help from the Pet Safety Net Program, Jax Humane asks that you call or email. Due to social distancing measures with the coronavirus pandemic, staff would prefer you not go in person at this time. You can find a link to more information about the program here.

The pet food bank does run on donations. You can donate monetarily, or they have an Amazon wish list that you can use, so you don’t even have to leave your home to help donate. You can find that link here.

