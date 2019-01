Pet Paradise announced Tuesday morning that its headquarters is moving from Jacksonville's southside to San Marco.

A spokesperson for Pet Paradise says the move was made to better accommodate the growing business.

The headquarters was formerly located at 5130 University Blvd. It is now located at 1551 Atlantic Blvd.

Additional employees are being hired to fill new positions.

Pet Paradise is a St. Augustine-based business, which has over 35 locations from Arizona to Virginia.