Pet Paradise will once again open its dog park inside TIAA Bank Field for the 2019 football season.

The park is about 2,000 square feet. It includes an artificial turf area, a boned shaped swimming pool, a cool zone, plexiglass sections for better viewing, as well as veterinary service and pet suite.

Pet Paradise CEO Fernando Acosta-Rua said they expect between 25 and 30 dogs for the first game.

"It's a lot of fun we did it last year, we had about 250 dogs during the course of the year and we raised a lot of money for local charities, for homeless pets," he said.

Acosta-Rua said they expect to raise even more money this year.

"Every time the jaguars kick a field goal, in a home game, the people that sign up for it will get three dollars in pet paradise money and we'll also donate three dollars to local charities for homeless pets as well," he said.

Pet owners must register their dogs online. Drop-offs on game days are not permitted.