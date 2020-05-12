BE AWARE: Online pet fraud at an all-time high, BBB says

Locally in the last three months, eight to ten puppy scams were reported to the Better Business Bureau.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Puppy Scamming is at an all-time high this year and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to make safe decisions.

“Primarily related to two things, one people are staying home and two the scammers are using Covid as an excuse to refuse to meet the customer in person," said Tom Stephens, President of the better business bureau northeast Florida.

Stephens says locally in the last three months eight to ten puppy scams were reported to the BBB. The average loss is around $1,000.

“One of the tips is that if the price is way lower than what you see every else…that’s probably a good tip that it’s probably a scam, said Stephen.

Stephens says this year the BBB Scam Tracker received nearly 4,000 pet fraud reports from around the country and about $3 million in losses. Money that isn’t refundable.

Lindsay Layendecker, Assistant Development Director at the Jacksonville Humane Society, says staying far away from pet fraud adoption is your safest option and it’ll save you money in the long run.

"One of the great things too about when you adopt from a shelter is that they’ll be examined by our veterinarian they come spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated," Layendecker said.