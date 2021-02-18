Newly released pictures show dramatic rescue of dogs during Jacksonville fire

The JFRD posted pictures on their social media that showed the focus of rescuers to prevent the fire from becoming a tragedy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters from Engine 28 went above and beyond the call of duty Wednesday in the rescue of two dogs during a fire at Southside building.

While there were no people trapped inside the building, two dogs had to be rescued as heavy smoke built up inside the building at the 9800 block of Tapestry Park Circle.

One of the two dogs rescued from the building was unresponsive, however that did not deter firefighters. Rescuers helped to revive the dog, saving its life.

One of the pictures shows multiple firefighters kneeling in the grass as one places an oxygen mask over the dog. Another picture shows firefighters tending to both dogs on a stretcher, showing the genuine care they had to ensure both dogs survived.