ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors in the St. Augustine South community say a nearby park has become a dumping place for animals.

Judith Hirsch and her neighbors believe cats and other animals were dumped at the boat ramp in Moultrie Creek on Shore Drive.

Hirsch remembers when she first saw them in the woods.

"I was just walking, and this little cat came out," Hirsch said. "So I followed her."

She found other kittens in the wooded area.

"It is so sad," she said.

Hirsch is keeping those three cats in a room in her home for now, but she needs to find permanent homes for them. She has already taken in a dog that she believes had also been dumped in the neighborhood park.

"He had a chip, but the chip wasn’t registered to anybody," Hirsch said.

Another neighbor told First Coast News that guinea pigs were also left by the boat ramp.

"I guess people in the neighborhood have just dumped who they don't want," Hirsch said.

Neighbors say it’s gone on for months. They've started talking with each other via a community app about the problem.

First Coast News took their concerns to county officials.

Some neighbors want to set up cameras to capture the culprits on video. However, a sheriff's office spokesman said, neighbors, can't do that on public property.

St. Johns County Animal Control Director Paul Studivant said animal dumping is illegal and that people can report stray and abandoned animals to the county at 904-209-0746.

However, some neighbors say they prefer the animals to go to a no-kill shelter. But, some of those shelters are already overcrowded.

"All the no-kill shelters from all the way down past Ormand Beach all the way up to Ponte Vedra... none of them are taking cats because they've got too many.," Hirsch said. "They're overwhelmed."

She knows this one park is not the only place animals are dumped.

"It's everywhere," Hirsch said.

She can't keep these cats long-term, but she still took them in for now.

"I felt bad," Hirsch said. "I felt bad for them."

If you'd like to adopt the cats, please contact Jessica Clark at jessicaclark@firstcoastnews.com.