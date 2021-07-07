Honey the pit bull missing after Lake City tornado touchdown

Honey the pit bull disappeared from State Road 47 and Thrasher Lane. She was wearing a pink collar when she went missing.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Columbia County family is hoping to reunite with their dog, who is now missing after a tornado touched down near their home in Lake City.

Honey the pit bull disappeared from State Road 47 and Thrasher Lane. She was wearing a pink collar when she went missing.

If you can help find Honey, email rdigregorio@firstcoastnews.com or send her a message on Twitter @RenataFCNews for the owners' contact information to help bring the family back together with their lost pet.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in the area. A portion of the front part of a home was ripped off but there was no apparent major damage and no one was hurt, according to witnesses First Coast News spoke with.

Story continues below.