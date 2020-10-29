It's National Cat Day! Here's how you can be a hero to a cat in need

It's National Cat Day, which means it's the perfect time for you to consider adopting a cat in need of a forever family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Oct. 29 is National Cat Day, and besides being a perfect excuse to flood your feed with pictures of adorable felines, it's also the perfect time for you to consider adopting a cat in need of a forever family.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is getting behind the idea, tweeting photos of the Curry family cats, Hickory and Biscuit.

"They bring so much joy to our family," the mayor tweeted. "Our shelter at 2020 Forest St. has cats available for adoption so you can bring more joy to your family. Visit coj.net/pets to learn more."

If you can't adopt a pet, you can also consider fostering an animal in need. Fostering a pet and volunteering are other ways to support local animal shelters.

Click here to view cats currently adoptable from the city's Animal Care and Protective Services!

