Free pet adoptions happening all weekend long

Instead of saving money on the latest technology, why not save a life?

The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are having a Black Friday event where they are offering free pet adoptions all weekend long.

Each animal up for adoption will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on its vaccines.

The event starts on Friday, Nov. 27 and going on until Sunday, Nov. 29 at both the humane society at 8464 Beach Blvd. and ACPS at 2020 Forest St.