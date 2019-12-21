JACKSONVILLE, Fla — By the crate full, Florida Urgent Rescue, a St. Augustine based non-profit, is loading up several dogs from the Bahamas and heading to the First Coast. It's the latest rescue mission for founder Mike Merrill.

"This will be an ongoing problem and an ongoing need in the future," he told First Coast News.

It's his third trip to the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian left massive damage and destruction in early September. His mission is to bring dogs that need medical care and attention back to the United States.

"The problem is not solved and the danger has not gone away. There is still a lot of animals in need and we are trying to do what we can to help," he said.

Silka, a blind dog, survived the hurricane. She's one of 15 dogs heading to Jacksonville.

"She survived somehow for two months on her own in the rubble. We are taking her back and she will actually stay in Jacksonville with Florida Urgent Rescue," Merrill explained.

Another dog, Murphy, has a broken leg. He's also on a flight to the First Coast for treatment.

Many of the other dogs will stay in Jacksonville through Christmas and will then head to Michigan. Merrill says there are still great needs in the Bahamas aside from rescuing animals.

"A lot of people can't stay there because they've lost their jobs and they've lost their homes. From our vantage point, there are still a lot of animals still in danger," he said.

Merrill is making plans to return to the Bahamas next year.

As a way of giving back, Merrill is holding a sweepstakes for those who donate to his non-profit. For more information, click here.