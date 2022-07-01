Medical documents, other personal information found by landscaper on busy Jacksonville road

The documents include dates of birth, phone numbers and addresses of patients of Allen Eye Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Near the intersection of Atlantic and Kernan Boulevards, a landscaper found what he describes as a disturbing discovery.

"I didn't think anything of it and I started picking them up and got curious and said, 'Well, these kinds of look like medical documents,'" said Mike, who did not want us to use his last name.

He was working in the area Thursday and found a trove of what should have become trash - medical records from Allen Eye Center. Some records date back to the 1990s.

"I just know that I saw date of births, names, full names, addresses, phone numbers," Matt said.

First Coast News called Allen Eye Center, but the business was closed.

Matt says he called them Thursday and was told a shredding company had picked up the records.

Jacksonville medical malpractice attorney Sean Cronin called the situation a serious breach of privacy.

"Obviously, if they are not doing a proper job, they need to be held accountable, and they need to lose revenue and lose business," Cronin said. "This is a very serious matter."

Matt says he came forward because he would want someone to do the same for him, alerting the public before any future problems arise like potential fraud or identity theft.

"Whether it be a bank, a doctor's office, anybody that's dealing with these shredding companies, they need to make sure that they are doing their job currently," he said.