YULEE, Fla — A Yulee nurse recently received a call to help fight COVID-19 on the frontlines in New York City. Amy Lawser is a FEMA nurse. She left home Tuesday, April 14, to work alongside people she’s never met in what many call the epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Lawser has been a nurse for __ years. She left her hospital in __ to help those struggling to survive. She insists, this is what she signed up for, this is what she was meant to do.
Lawser will be in New York City for one month. When she returns home, she’s not sure what the world around her may be like, but said she’s ready and she can’t wait to see her colleagues, friends and family again.
