JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's how you can show your support for nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week May 6 – 12 and beyond. These superheroes helping the nation and world be well on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
First Coast News has partnered with Jacksonville's legendary T-shirt designer 8103 Clothing to create an exclusive Superheroes In Scrubs t-shirt design. Purchase one for the nurse you love or maybe buy in bulk for your hospital or practice,.
CLICK HERE to order your T-shirt and show your support to nurses.
A portion of the purchase of every T-shirt will benefit Jacksonville’s non-profit BEAM, a community-based organization serving low income residents in Jacksonville’s beaches communities
