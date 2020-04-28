ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An Emergency Nurse at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine shares his calling to become a nurse nothing short of being in the right place at the right time.
“I was inspired to become a nurse after my wife gave birth here at Flagler Hospital,” said Aaron Haire.
Haire said his wife needed to give birth via caesarian section, which can come with complications. He said he was incredibly impressed by the care and professionalism of the Flagler Hospital staff.
“Watching how the nurses cared for her and our family during this time was something I wanted to be a part of,” he added, “and now I get to do just that.”
Haire said helping people through difficult times is something every nurse aspires to do each and every day.
