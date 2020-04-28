CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Little did Stephanie Rewis Green know that when she worked as an EMT in her hometown of Folkston, Georgia that every day on the job would lead her one step closer to become a nurse and fight a courageous battle during a pandemic. Green is called a hero among friends and colleagues for her selfless nature and ability to walk into a COVID-19 clinic - fearless.
Green leaves home every day to enter Camden County’s COVID-19 clinic. She is on the front lines and insists her background has prepared her for this, even helped her tremendously during this unique time. Stephanie worked her way through nursing school while serving as an EMT and Paramedic. She also served on staff as a nurse at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville before joining the Georgia clinic.
“We are so proud of her and thankful for her as well,” said Della Harden.
Harden said she asked Stephanie if she was afraid of the virus. Green replied, “of course I am afraid, but I know I was called to do what I do.”
Green added this is where she’s supposed to be, and saving lives during this pandemic is what she has to do.
