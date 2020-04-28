JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Steve is an outpatient dialysis nurse at Kidney Kare in Jacksonville. He provides lifesaving services to the high-risk population, even though he may fall in that category himself. Steve's wife Christine said his age puts him in that category, but that he does his job like a true veteran, with dignity, care and compassion.
Steve started his career as a Navy Corpsman and served during Vietnam. He has served as a Level I, Trauma Nurse at Washington, D.C. General, and also worked in endoscopy as a telemetry nurse.
"He gives every patient his all and goes above and beyond to ensure his patients are optimum," said Christine. She added, "it is not unusual for him to purchase items, such as a neck pillow, for a new dialysis patient that does not have the means to so they are more comfortable."
Steve also has a background in psychiatric nursing. He said he taps into that skill set to address the spiritual and mental needs of his patients. His wife insists, "this just further creates a trusting relationship between Steve and his patients, so valuable when caring for chronic, yet high acuity patients."
Most of Steve's patients have been waiting months for a kidney transplant. He knows they confront daily challenges, not only with the sheer need for a match, but also sometimes just finding a ride to dialysis. Now, Steve's patients face a new challenge; COVID-19. Steve admits his patients are more susceptible because they need treatments three times a week outside their home, and are at risk for frequent hospitalizations. Still, he never thinks twice about going to work.
"Steve is the first one to run in, that's the sign of a true hero," said Christine.
