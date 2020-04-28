JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In early March, Lisa was hospitalized with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19. Her family believes she contracted it at work. She was hospitalized for nearly two weeks. She was tested again and received negative results. Lisa was released and without thinking twice, went back to the career she loved.

“She went back to work without hesitation,” said her daughter Brooke Mendoza. “She immediately started working with patients who showed symptoms and were also tested for coronavirus.”

Brooke said she and her family believe nursing is her Mom’s calling. She said her Mom, also known as ‘Nurse Nana,’ is a true hero.

“Due to the virus, we haven’t been able to see or hug my mom in over a month,” said Mendoza. “My family is very close and this has been hard on us as it is for everyone else in the world.”

Nurse ‘Nana’ has a husband, two daughters and five grandchildren. Brooke said the grand babies miss her very much. “We can’t wait to get to hug her again, Nurse Nana is our super woman.”

Proud Mother & Daughter

Brooke Mendoza

Mark Braddock

Superheroes In Scrubs Proud Mother & Daughter Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Superhero Nurse Sarah works as an assistant nurse manager in labor and delivery. She has been an RN since 2004. Sarah has always wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and knew since she was very young that she wanted to become a nurse. Aaron said he was inspired to become a nurse after his wife gave birth. He said watching how the nurses cared for her and their family during this time was something he wanted to be a part of. He added, helping people through difficult times is something he aspires to do each and every day. Alexa said she simply cannot stay at home, she's a nurse. She's taken her skills to the frontlines and is fighting the pandemic in Boston as a travel nurse. Alison insists when you are a nurse, "you get to see the true impact you have on people's lives." She said she's been blessed to have patients teach her how impactful it has been in their lives, and the life of the community. Jamie Campbell is a Pediatrics Nurse at Cincinnati Childrens in Cincinnati, Ohio. She became a nurse because members of her family passed away at a young age from a blood issue. She wanted to understand why that happened, so she became a nurse. Her husband Andrew wanted his wife to be recognized and submitted her photo to First Coast News. Amanda insists that nursing is truly a gift. She said, "You go into nursing thinking you are going to impact the lives of others but, in turn, you find that doing this job impacts you in a way that is truly immeasurable." Amanda said nurses are not heroes, rather caring for others is just what they do best. Amanda said, "nursing is about bettering the lives of those in need." She added, "one of the most rewarding things is being able to leave the room of a patient who was in cardiac arrest, knowing we were able to save that person's life, and then coming back the next day to do it all over again." Angie was featured in an article for being a nurse who goes above and beyond. A colleague submitted this picture and wanted her to be recognized for the star she is. Ashley said the reason she became a nurse is simple, "I wanted to help sick people." She said she saw firsthand the impact nurses have on patients and families when her grandmother was battling cancer. Ashley said she tries to treat her patients the way she would expect her own family to be cared for, “All life deserves respect, dignity, and compassion.” Bailey said she has known she wanted to be a nurse since she was 10. She said she aspires to help anyone who comes into her care. Angie is an angel in a nurse's uniform. She said she wanted to be a nurse because of her need to help others. She believes it was a calling from up above. Amy is a nurse with FEMA working on the frontlines in NYC. Brittany is a first responder during this pandemic. She is a critical care nurse in SICU at UFHealth Hospital in downtown Jacksonville. Brittany has served there for 15 years. Her husband is also a first responder as he works as a firefighter/EMT. They are proud parents of three boys whom they homeschool. Brooke has served Baptist Medical Center South as a nurse for 15-years. Her cousin Morgan submitted this photo and said Brooke has always been the most compassionate, kind, loving soul she's ever known. She added, "Brooke loves her patients and would do anything to save a life." Christine works in the Emergency Unit at Baptist Health. She is a warrior and loves her job. This photo was submitted by Danielle's husband. He said nurses are real heroes and Danielle is one of them! Danielle said nursing had always been her father's dream, but she found it to be her dream too with a little help from above. She believes everything happens for a reason and she was called to the career when she helped a sick professor break down communication barriers while in the hospital. Dean is a nurse fighting the pandemic on the frontline at St.Vincents Medical Center in Riverside. Heather, featured on the left, is described as a true rock star in the NICU where she serves at St. Vincent's South. Her colleague, Kathy, featured on the right, is also a nurse who gives all to parents and their babies every day. Jessica said she became a nurse to take care of those who needed comfort and compassion. She added, she knows helping those who are sick is her gift. Jessica insists, "no one is ever alone if I am their nurse." Jessica loves nursing. She said she enjoys being the light during what may seem like a dark time for patients. Jessica is an all-star at Orange Park Medical Center. This is a picture of her moments after being awarded employee of the month. Joshua is a celebrated nurse at UNF Downtown. He is described by colleagues as a person who you will always find smiling because he loves his job. Jennifer is passionate about people. She said she loves being a nurse. Her colleagues say she brings a 'breath of fresh air,' into every room with her bright smile. Kari's proud Mom submitted this photo. She said Kari is an incredible nurse serving the St. Augustine community. Katie is not only a nurse, but also a nurse educator at Flagler Hospital. She said nurses see people facing a myriad of medical issues, some life-threatening. "Being able to see those patients come full circle, and knowing that you contributed to the efforts that helped them - is something that is rewarding beyond description." Katie is a nurse serving with the Trauma ICU team at Orange Park Medical Center. She said she knew at a young age she was put on this Earth to be a nurse. Kim is described as a hero because she serves her patients humbly with a servant's heart and an angelic smile. Friends say she absolutely loves what she does. Kim is known for giving her patients the best care possible. Kyle said the best part of nursing is being able to see people at their lowest and be able to get them back on their feet. Kyle is a nurse who said he thrives in the ER at Flagler Hospital. When asked why did she want to become a nurse, Lauran answered, "when I was young I witnessed a bad car accident and did not know how to help." She said she vowed to help those in need. She said she could not think of a better way to do that than to become a nurse. Leah loves going to work each day knowing she is able to help someone in need. Those who know her say, she greets everyone with a bright smile & gives them hope. Mandy chose nursing as a career, because of her Mom. She said her mom had Multiple Sclerosis the disease placed her in a wheelchair. She said she was her mom's primary care giver when she was just 11. "Before and after school, I took care of her.and it taught me that so many people in this world need someone to love and care for them." She said in her mom's honor, she became a nurse. Mandy comes from a family of nurses. She said was raised to be compassionate, and caring. When asked why she chose the career, she said simply, "because I love helping others." Mandy said she loves working in the pediatric office with babies and children every day because it is truly rewarding. Joanna said she was born into a family of nurses and always wanted to be a pediatric nurse. "I enjoy helping and caring for people and I love working with kids because they make every work day that much more enjoyable," said Joanna. Mark said, as a nurse, you discover that anyone, at any time, is susceptible to needing medical attention for a number of reasons and you never know when that might happen. Mark is a nursing supervisor at Flagler Hospital. "I aspire to be part of the solution to those problems and nursing has given me the vehicle to pursue that," said Mark. Sheila and Eddie Widener are proud in-laws. They submitted this photo on behalf of Pamela, charge nurse at Memorial Hospital. "We're thankful for all she does to treat and care for others," said the Widener's. Penny is a nurse from Waycross, GA where she is known for bringing her sunny disposition to work every day. Sarah is a nurse who said she has found her calling. She loves animals and caring for others. When asked if she was afraid of the virus she said, "of course I am afraid, but I know I was called to do what I do." Steve is an outpatient dialysis nurse. He is in the high-risk group for Coronavirus and goes to work every day because he cares. Teresa comes from a family of nurses. She said she feel it's in her blood. "To me, nursing means helping people to make a difference in the community." She said It's rewarding to see the outcomes of patients she is able to help, even if something small. Teressa loves being a nurse. She enjoys being able to give back to the community she loves every day. Wendy loves being part of the ER Nursing team at Flagler Hospital. She insists nursing isn't a job, She said, "it's a calling that involves filling the innate need we all feel to take care of others in our community." Margo in glasses, left, and Vivian, right, are known for being a dynamic duo on the job. They both care for their patients selflessly and are seen smiling and spreading joy with their 'can do' attitudes. Lynn works at Mayo Clinic and is also a Reservist Commander in the UN Navy. A colleague at the hospital described her as selfless and humble. "We had many days and nights on call and worked tirelessly taking care of the sickest patients I have ever seen in all my years of nursing and she never complained." Allene is a hospice nurse with VITAS. She continues to visit patients at their homes during the pandemic. She has been a nurse for decades and is known for treating each of her patients as family. Valerie is a quality assurance nurse for the State of Florida. When COVID-19 first hit our community, she visited many facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities to ensure the well being of patients. Nancy's proud sister Cindy shared this photo with us. She said Nancy is her hero. Nancy is an RN at Baptist South labor and delivery serving in the field for more than 30-years. Breanna's proud Mom shared this photo. She said her 20-year old daughter is a nursing assistant at St. Vincent‘s. Breanna is also an honor roll student at FSCJ. Her Mom said, "she loves her patients and her coworkers and couldn’t imagine doing anything other than taking care of those in her community." Andrea loves her career and believes in the statement, "never stop learning." She continues to grow her passion in the field by taking her degree to the next level. Andrea graduates with a doctorate in nursing in early May. A colleague of Christina's in Indiana sent this photo to First Coast News. Christina became a nurse in 1993 and never looked back. Her co-worker said, "Our patients and our facility are lucky to have her." Cindy works hard every day to bring her patients the very best. She said she wouldn't think of any other profession. Nursing is her passion. Kristen is on the frontlines putting the lives of others first. She and her husband have been separated for two years while her husband's immigration case is on hold. He lives in Guatemala and cares for their 12-year old daughter. Her colleagues said, "Kristen is one of the strongest and most compassionate women I've known and always puts others needs before her own." Mary loves taking care of patients who are in the most need. “It is not a job when you love what you do," she said. "I am here for my patients when they need me most." Kim is a compassionate nurse leader. She works to ensure staffing is fair and clinical needs are met. Alison loves her family and misses her nephews. She said she has quarantined herself from her family since the start of the pandemic. She has been in the field for four years. Her colleagues at Wolfson Children's Hospital say she is a team motivator. Angie is a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital in Riverside. She said she became a nurse because it is a caring and compassionate profession. Valerie works as a nurse in the ER at Orange Park Medical Center. She thrives on being ready to serve in any capacity needed. When asked why does she enjoy being a nurse, Dawn said, it's because it's the right thing to do. "I like making people feel better and I like to help people grow and get to the next step and be successful," she said. "Helping build confidence in new staff who think they can’t do it or are struggling to make it." Dorothy said she became a nurse because she knew whe was meant to help people. "Being a nurse and working at OPMC for 44-years has been rewarding. I have worked with many dedicated and caring individuals to provide quality care to our patients and their families and our community." Dorothy will retire from Orange Park Center on May 15th. She said she will pass the torch and take many precious memories with her. Gretchen said she knew she wanted to become a nurse since she was very young. “I wanted to be able take care of my sick family members," she said. "I also enjoy helping people and encourage them to stay healthy.“ Jeannie's sister submitted this photo saying she is a true hero. "Jeannie has been working with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic and has remained positive every day," said Annalisa. Jeannie is a mother of two boys and is married to a firefighter, also fighting on the frontlines. From left to right, Nurse Marion G., Megan B., Leigh R., Donna C. and Desmona H. This group celebrates their teamwork in the prep & recovery floor at Southeast Georgia Health System's campus in Brunswick, GA. Jennifer said she became a nurse because she wanted to make a difference. "I wanted a career field that would be challenging, flexible and where I could continue to grow in my profession - nursing gives me all that plus more," she said. Kearston works as an ER nurse and said she enjoys being, 'in the center of it all.' Michael is a nurse anesthetist working on the frontlines of the pandemic. His wife submitted the photo and said he is known for being the first one to step up and take on more for any staff member or patient in need. "I'm very proud to be married to such an amazing human being, he deserves to be recognized." Michele became a nurse because she loves helping people and caring for them. Her son submitted this photo and said, "she isn't just a nurse because it's a job, but because she takes pride in it." Michele is a quadruple bypass survivor and continues to work every day during the pandemic. Sarah's proud Dad sent us this photo. He said Sarah just completed her BSN from UNF. She loves working with kids at Wolfson's Children's Hospital. Rene's proud Mom submitted this photo. She said, "this is my hero daughter who now works on the COVID-19 floor and has also worked all local hurricanes and holidays so that families can be together." Rene became a nurse because she loves people. Sarah's husband sent us this photo. He said she currently works three 12-hour shifts a week while. Her husband works from home with their two kids. He said, "I couldn't be more proud." Stacie works in the ICU at Orange Park Medical Center. “I enjoy the fast-paced environments of the trauma ICU and the OR," she said. "I’m blessed to have an impact on so many lives every day.” Chelsea suits up in her PPE gear every day to work in the Critical Care/IC unit where she cares for COVID-19 patients as well as others in critical need. She works the overnight shift and then comes home to her two boys so her husband can work days as a welder. Her picture was submitted by her Mom who describes her daughter as a superhero. "She still finds time to share videos, pictures, and video calling with me and her mother and father-in-law, so we grandparents can still have contact with the boys," said Nancy. Justin is an ICU Nurse from Jacksonville who volunteered to help save lives in one of the epicenter's of Coronavirus, New York City. His proud wife Wendy said he posts video everyday on Facebook, taking his friends and family through his journey. "His compassion for people and his team is moving," she said. Traci became a nurse to help people in their most valuable times of need. She said she never takes for granted the trust that is put in her hands. Nurses from UF Health North, from left to right, Jennifer R., Lori S., Jazz S., Daniel S. and Anna C. Ashlee and Brett work to bring patients top notch care every day at UF Health Jacksonville. Leslie and Cynthia are a team when they work together to deliver patients the best care on their watch. Rachel enjoys being a nurse and during this time, she said she is even more fierce to ensure her patients feel safe and loved. Featured here from left to right, Rebecca J., Cheryl G., and Lori H. The nurses said they are honored to do what they do every day and are thankful for being recognized. Samantha is a nurse who serves on the surgical team at UF Health Jacksonville. Some members from UF Health Jacksonville's surgical nurse team show their positivity during the pandemic. From left to right, Laura N, Eric S, Sheila P You've heard, "teamwork makes the dream work." The surgical team at UF Health Jacksonville insist that is true. Featured from left to right are Tameka W., Shelby G., Vondria B. and Brielle C. Victoria is a hero without a cape, said colleagues. She made PPE, face shields at home with her son and husband. Now, the family is making plastic gowns to protect nurses as well. Kelsey is a relief charge nurse on the ICU floor of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville. She takes care of COVID-19 positive patients as well as our other ICU patients. Her team said it's like running two units. "When she’s the nurse in charge for the day she’s a great resource and a sound board for the staff in this difficult time," said a colleague. This photo was submitted by Jenna's sister. She said Jenna is known for consistently giving 110%. Her sister added, I'm proud to call her my sister; she is my hero, and I’m her biggest fan. Nicole is a nurse in the Baptist Residency program. She works in the COVID-19 unit at Baptist Medical Center South. She cares for some of the most critical patients and had risen to this challenge very early in her nursing career. She is their advocate when they are sick and alone, and provides compassionate and quality care no matter what the circumstance. Jessica's photo was submitted by her proud Mom. Jessica works as a nurse at New York Presbyterian Cornell. She has been fighting a fierce battle on the frontlines of COVID-19 in NYC. Her mom describes her as one of the most selfless people she knows and added, she has a heart of gold. Nakeshia's proud aunt sent us this photo collage. She said her niece works in ICU on the frontlines at UF Health. This is the face of a hard-working frontline COVID-19 fighter. Zumrad is fearless in the fight in the ICU at UF Health Jacksonville. A pandemic won't stop Meriza. She is a proud nurse at UF Health Jacksonville. Meriza works with a team on the COVID-19 floor. Carmen knows no time limits when something is needed to be done. Her colleagues said she came in on her day off to set up an infant resuscitation room in the COVID-19 Unit as well as a nursery for infants of COVID-19 mothers. Alyssa is a nurse working in the ER at UF Health. Patrick is an ER Nurse who is described as someone whom goes 'above and beyond.' Lee serves patients in the ER at UF Health during this challenging time, and her teammates say she 'never stops smiling.' Challenging times means create heroes, which many say Owen truly is. Owen continues to bring positivity into the ER at UF Health every day while fighting the pandemic. Jaclyn is a nurse working in the ER at UF Health. She enjoys working with her team and loves her profession noting, there is nothing she'd rather do. The faces of the frontline at UF Health hard at work. The faces of the frontline take a moment to breathe, smile and laugh at UF Health. Even behind the mask you can see the joy on the faces of these frontline fighters at UF Health. This ER nurse examines a patient's chart trying to stop the spread of the pandemic. Sara's best friend Katie sent this photo in saying, "Sara has an amazing heart and deserves to be recognized." She added, "her patients are very lucky to be under her care. She's the one I would want taking care of my loved ones." Randi works at UF Health North as an OBgyn. Billie works on the OBgyn team at UF Health North. These are six of the OBgyn team at UF Health North Jaclyn is one of the ER Nurses at UF Health who continues to rise to the occasion of the unkown during this pandemic. She like many of her team smiles through even the darkest times. Lauren works with a team of OBgyn nurses at UF Health North. Shannon is an OBgyn Nurse at UF Health North. Colleagues and Friends. Meet Ashley and Kayla, two OBgyn nurses helping patients at UF Health North. Stacey is a first responder working the night shift as an ER Nurse Manager. "I work to keep the peace throughout the department during this critical time," she said. "Philippians 4:13 states I can do all things through him who strengthens me; I keep Gods word close to my heart during this time," said Stacey. Zachory is known as a hardworking nurse who fosters positivity in all he does. His colleagues say he never complains and helps all his teammates, going above and beyond all the time. He is loved by his patients. Samantha is a new nurse who started her career in November. She volunteered to take care of COVID-19 patients at the hospital. She is a Fernandina Beach girl who is known for taking care of her patients as if they were her own family. MaryKate has gone above and beyond in the care of COVID-19 patients. She was one of many who helped create cards and a celebration for a couple who were both hospitalized and unable to be together at Baptist Health. Her colleagues say, "she is a ray of sunshine during these difficult challenging days and we are blessed to work along side of her." Susan's colleagues and patients say she has an amazing bedside manner, which includes being at a social distance and in virtual appointments. When you think of pro-active, you think of Jade said her co-workers. Jade's colleagues say she goes above and beyond on the job. "She doesn't hesitate to help everybody and always takes the initiative to get things going not only for her patients but for her co-workers." Amanda is known for being compassionate and dedicated to patients and her team. During these stressful times she exemplifies what a team player is. Pat is a 68-year old nurse caring for high-risk patients, despite being in that category herself. Her supervisor had this to say about her, "I have never known someone with more love and compassion as she goes out of her way for clients and becomes almost part of the family." Strong messages being held up by two nurses working in the UF Child Protection Team in Jacksonville. They assist DCF and law enforcement. Doreen is known by her friends as an extraordinary nurse. She is a Nurse Manager of Cardiology in Baptist South. Marilyn is a caregiver in Ponte Vedra with Care Management Advisors. Her colleagues say she is in a vulnerable age group, but has worked more than ever during the pandemic. "Marilyn has taken shifts for clients all over town when other caregivers can’t make it or are quarantined," said Heather. "She has a work ethic like no one else and is so patient and kind with her elderly clients. I don’t know what we or our clients would do without her." Andrea works in the Heart Hospital as an ICU nurse at Baptist Medical Center Downtown. Her friend Leslie said when she was in college she worked at St. Vincent’s watching patients heart monitors to make sure all the patients were safe. "Andrea has always known the heart would be the center of everything she did in life," said Leslie."It is no wonder after getting her RN, her BSN, and now her APRN she has always cared for patient’s hearts. She is an amazing nurse, fabulous daughter, loving mother and wife, fantastic sister and niece, and forever friend." Franks colleagues say he is one word; awesome! He is known for being the quintessential team player and is always willing to teach with a smile on his face, and makes everyone laugh. Kip has been instrumental in helping Baptist Health establish a drive through testing site for COVID-19. He has personally worked to flatten the curve of the pandemic. He keeps leadership aware of accreditation and regulatory updates, so timely decisions can be made. Colleagues say Deb is a wealth of knowledge, has nerves of steal and is willing to pitch in wherever needed. She is a mentor and role model and part of the code team. She provides great resources to others with her knowldege and skillset. Jessica's hardwork is appreciated by her team. They say throughout the pandemic she comes to work with a can-do attitude and willingness to help. Nicolette's teammates say she is more than an excellent and gifted nurse she is a wonderful leader and advocate for not only her patients but also her team. Nicolette teaches, mentors, assists and goes above and beyond to ensure everyone has what they need to be successful. She leads by example with grace, kindness and composure. Amanda works at the drive through testing site to test community members and reduce the spread of COVID-19. She leads the research program at Baptist Health. She is also working on skin care products to reduce skin break down from the masks that our front line wear for COVID 19. Katie puts herself before others and has amazing courage according to friends. "When it comes to COVID-19 patients she is on front line with excellent medical and spiritual care," said a colleague. Katie makes a difference. Jennifer according to her friends, is an incredibly intelligent ICU nurse and the most loving mom, wife, and friend. She is described as always knowing when someone needs something from a smile, a listening ear, or a cup of coffee.

