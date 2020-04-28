JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In early March, Lisa was hospitalized with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19. Her family believes she contracted it at work. She was hospitalized for nearly two weeks. She was tested again and received negative results. Lisa was released and without thinking twice, went back to the career she loved.
“She went back to work without hesitation,” said her daughter Brooke Mendoza. “She immediately started working with patients who showed symptoms and were also tested for coronavirus.”
Brooke said she and her family believe nursing is her Mom’s calling. She said her Mom, also known as ‘Nurse Nana,’ is a true hero.
“Due to the virus, we haven’t been able to see or hug my mom in over a month,” said Mendoza. “My family is very close and this has been hard on us as it is for everyone else in the world.”
Nurse ‘Nana’ has a husband, two daughters and five grandchildren. Brooke said the grand babies miss her very much. “We can’t wait to get to hug her again, Nurse Nana is our super woman.”
