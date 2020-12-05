Superheroes: Jacksonville nurse serving in New York COVID-19 'Hot Zone'

Karletta Said She Dropped To Her Knees And Prayed After Learning About Her Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She's a Chamberlin College of Nursing graduate with both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees. Karletta Harrell is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner with a love of children and faith which she says guides her on a daily basis.

She was born and raised in Jacksonville. She is a single mother raising a teen while working full-time, and has ambitions of taking her career to the next level. She said she was hoping to start her Doctorate in Nursing this May, but duty called. "Your mother, daughter, sister and friend is coming home," she said to her famly before taking the travel nurse assignment.

Karletta said her current position in Jacksonville was placed on hold due to the spread of COVID-19. She had an opportunity to assist in New York and said she fell to her knees in prayer for the Lord to direct her. "If this assignment isn't for me, please send me a sign," said Karletta. "After plenty of praying, I was sure I was protected. Nursing is what I've always loved. And, most of the assignments I've had as a travel nurse have been during a disaster."

Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica, NY assigned Karletta to the Emergency Department Observation Unit as a Nurse Practitioner. She said the majority of her patients have COVID-19. Karletta said she knows everything happens for a reason, and she believes right now, this assignment has been put before her to strengthen her faith. "Every day, all I can do is pray, protect me Lord Jesus," she said.

Karletta's daughter is counting down the days to her mother's safe return. Even now, when her first assignment has just completed, she's signed on again for another 8-weeks. "I've loved my assignment from the very first day," said Karletta. "I'm the night lead for all Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants. It's a great feeling when you know you're saving lives. Many of my patients would tell me that they love me and appreciate me and thank me so much."

Karletta has become like family to some patients in the COVID-19 floor where she works. She said she calls the daughter or son and other family members of patients and tries to make them as comfortable as possible. She even said she struggled through tears being interviewed for this article, "tears are forming and I can recall voices of those I couldn't save."

Karletta said she knows she was called to Queens Hospital Center for a reason. She said she is thankful and blessed to be a part of so many lives impacted by the pande

cried to my co-workers of a passing, but at the end of the day, I know I gave everything in me, this provides me with peace through the tragedy," said Karletta.