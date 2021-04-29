Superheroes in Scrubs returns!

First Coast News recognizes health care professionals, sharing our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our superheroes in scrubs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is On Your Side during Health Care Professionals Week and beyond. The entire First Coast News family wants to share our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our Superheroes in Scrubs.

First Coast News is giving back with live, safe-socially distanced hospital visits and exclusive First Coast News Vaccine Team Superheroes in Scrubs T-shirts. Our partners, First Coast Acura Dealers, are helping make this moment of appreciation possible.

Over the next few weeks on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6 a.m., we will surprise the staff at various hospitals in Jacksonville with the special deliveries.

On Thursday, First Coast Living co-host Jordan Wilkerson gave back to those who wear scrubs instead of capes at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

We will continue to recognize those with incredible talents who make each of us feel better during the most challenging times in history.