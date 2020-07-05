JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, First Coast News is visiting local hospitals to surprise nurses with Superheroes in Scrubs T-shirts printed by 8103 Clothing. It’s a small token to show our appreciation.

On Wednesday, we stopped by UF Health Jacksonville where we met with some dedicated emergency room nurses who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.



“For everyone in nursing, it’s a calling. We are called to take care of people in their worst of times, so I think to be a nurse you just have to truly love that,” Patrice Jones said.

Jones, who has been a nurse for 41 years, is the Chief Nursing Officer at UF Health Jacksonville.

“I'll tell you what has touched my heart so much is to see the nursing staff who get up every morning. I know they have worries, stress, but they come to work. They put that to the side, and they're taking care of our patients, and they take excellent care of our patients,” Jones said.



To all of the nurses out there, we say thank you!

If you would like to purchase a Superheroes in Scrubs t-shirt for a nurse you love you can order them online. A portion of the proceeds will go to the non-profit BEAM which serves low-income families in Jacksonville’s beaches communities.

RELATED: Superheroes: Get this T-shirt for the nurse in your life, show support for Superheroes in Scrubs

RELATED: Help us salute or Superheroes in Scrubs! (FCL April 5th 2020)

RELATED: Help us salute or Superheroes in Scrubs! (FCL May 4)