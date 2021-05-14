Nurse plays guitar, sings for patients nightly at Orange Park Medical Center

Friday morning, Shondra Diggett gave a performance in the medical center's main lobby in celebration of National Hospital Week.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A nurse at Orange Park Medical Center is sharing her talents with fellow staff and visitors at the hospital -- a treat her patients get to enjoy every night.

Shondra Diggett is a nurse on OPMC's behavioral health unit. She plays guitar and sings for her patients every night.

The songs she played were selected by Diggett's patients Thursday night. Her mother, Gail, even traveled two hours to watch her daughter perform Friday morning.