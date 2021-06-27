Nonprofit preservation group reclaiming, beautifying colonial parks in Brunswick

The organization's co-founder said their goal is to revitalize the squares to help tell the history of these historic grounds.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — There are 14 squares throughout downtown Brunswick. However, they are in need of restoration, according to Julie Martin, co-founder of Signatures Square and City Commissioner of Brunswick.

Martin said the group's goal is to revitalize and upkeep the squares to tell the history of these grounds.

“The fountain that you see here was a junk pile, people always littered, and it was unkept," Martin said. "I always wondered why the city didn’t do anything."

A the time, the city didn’t have it in their budget and it wasn’t on their radar, Martin said.

“Our whole mission is to raise money and partner with the city," Martin said. "We have strategic partners set up and there’s no paid staff so every dollar that come in goes directly to a project."

Martin said this month, some downtown businesses have been a big help to the restoration process by donating one percent of their bills to the nonprofit.

“The great thing is the ripple effect is that you see property owners fixing up their properties or selling them and someone else fixes them up and property values go up," said Martin.

Martin says right now they’re working on queens square and should be finished by fall.