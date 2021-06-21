Jacksonville fire captain to be laid to rest with full honors

The visitation for Capt. Tom Barber is planned for this evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Firefighters Union Hall, located at 618 Stockton St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A longtime Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department captain who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Capt. Tom Barber died after 21 years serving JFRD, spending most of his career serving the Westside of Jacksonville, the department said in a news release on June 14.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christian Fellowship Temple, located at 251 West Ohio Ave., MacClenny. A graveside service will follow at the National Cemetery, with a procession from the service.

Barber was most recently assigned to Rescue 25, JFRD said. The cause of death was not specified, but JFRD confirmed that it is considered a line of duty death.

He is survived by his wife Malissa, three children and both of his parents.

"Not only did Captain Barber serve the City of Jacksonville in the Fire and Rescue Department, he also served his country in the United States Navy," JFRD said.