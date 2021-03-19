The Dolly comic book will be out at the end of March. There's no debut date yet for the ice cream.

TENNESSEE, USA — These days, you never know where you'll find Dolly Parton next.

The Smoky Mountain superstar will soon be featured in two fun but unexpected places--- a comic book and an ice cream flavor!

Tidalwave Productions announced on Thursday it will feature Dolly in its latest "Female Force" biography comic books that have featured "prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists."

The 22-page comic will be available on March 31 in both digital and print editions and can be found on multiple platforms.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many have thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

Now let's talk about ice cream.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams boasted this week of a brand new Dolly-inspired flavor coming soon.

The artisan brand, based in Ohio, focuses on all-natural ingredients.