INVERNESS, Calif. — An academic couple who vanished during a Valentine's Day hike in the woods of Northern California has been found by search-and-rescue workers who spent almost a week looking for them and had given up hopes of finding them alive.

Marin County Sheriff's officials said Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin were found in a densely forested area near Tomales Bay, about 30 miles north of San Francisco, and were airlifted to a hospital.

Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin were found in a densely forested area about 30 miles north of San Francisco.

The couple was last seen Feb. 14 at a vacation cottage near Inverness. Authorities combed the area for days and shifted to a “recovery mission” Thursday when they felt they had exhausted all possible leads.

