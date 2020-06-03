What are the odds? Not one, not two, but THREE babies are expected to be brought into the world by First Coast News employees all within a few weeks of each other.

Join Katie Jeffries, Joe Kuczynski and Casey Feindt as they try to navigate pregnancy, give their perspective and ask viewers for advice about topics such as budgeting for baby, do's and don'ts, delivery and much more.

Parental Advisory: Expecting parents of First Coast News

In episode #1 we're talking about...

Finding out you're pregnant

"Mom and dad, we have some news..."

Balancing a career with pregnancy

Making it Facebook official

Joining the parent club

Katie Jeffries is an anchor, MSJ and traffic reporter for Good Morning Jacksonville. A jack of all trades, it's hard to miss Katie's vibrant energy during our daily morning show. Follow her on twitter, @Katie_Jeffries.

Joe Kuczynski is the 6 a.m. producer on Good Morning Jacksonville. You might recognize him from Joe’s Booth, a segment aired occasionally during morning shows. Follow him on twitter, @JoeKuczy.

Casey Feindt is a digital producer with First Coast News. She writes enterprising stories for our online platform, edits drafts and oversees social media accounts. Follow her on Twitter, @CaseyFeindt. Like beer? Follow @FirstCoastBrews

