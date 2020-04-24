Picking a pediatrician isn't easy, but with a pandemic going on it's managing to get even harder. So that's why the Parental Advisory Podcast crew is talking to an expert for advice.

Dr. Hilleary C. Rockwell is a private practice pediatrician and provides comprehensive medical care for infants, children and adolescents. He weighs in on what parents need to know (and ask!) before deciding on care for their newborn child.

Join him as well as Katie, Joe and Casey as they try to navigate pregnancy, give their perspective and ask viewers for advice.

Katie Jeffries is an anchor, MSJ and traffic reporter for Good Morning Jacksonville. A jack of all trades, it's hard to miss Katie's vibrant energy during our daily morning show. Follow her on twitter, @Katie_Jeffries.

Joe Kuczynski is the 6 a.m. producer on Good Morning Jacksonville. You might recognize him from Joe’s Booth, a segment aired occasionally during morning shows. Follow him on twitter, @JoeKuczy.

Casey Feindt is a digital producer with First Coast News. She writes enterprising stories for our online platform, edits drafts and oversees social media accounts. Follow her on Twitter, @CaseyFeindt. Like beer? Follow @FirstCoastBrews

Do you have tips, suggestions or comments? Weigh-in by emailing news@firstcoastnews.com or texting us at 904-633-8808.

