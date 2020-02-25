JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Raising children is the toughest job there is. With so many influences in their lives, it can be hard to know how to raise well-balanced children.

We asked Stacy Ellison for tips on raising well-balanced children. She's a mother of two college students and has worked as a news reporter before going into the communications and PR sector.

She currently works with Generation W, which is an organization focused on education, inspiration and connection of women in the service of building community.

Here are her five tips:

#1. Begin with the end in mind

"I think this is really paramount because when you are in the trenches sometimes you are thinking about the moment and how can I make this easier, but if you really adjust to think about 'what kind of person am I trying to raise?' Then that can really inform the decisions you make about any specific situation in a really different way.

#2. Do it! Don't just say it

"So when you are giving this advice, "this is what you need to do, this is what you need to be"... you need to be modeling that as well, because let me tell you what, kids are smart and they are watching. So if you are behaving in a different way than you are telling them to, they are going to notice. I think in terms of mindful parenting, it is just an idea that do the best the you can to model what you are telling them to do."

#3. Take time and make time

"Parenting is hard, absolutely, no doubt about it. The most important thing and what kids really want from their parents is for you to be present. The investment of time is better than anything you could buy them, any place you could take them, anything. Give your time."

#4. Give them some real responsibilities

"Give them something to do and if it takes them a really long time to do it and they don't do exactly how you would want it done, that's ok! They have got to learn and those responsibilities help build self-confidence in kids and help them with time management skills and how to take care of yourself and how to live your life. But what is important is you are giving them things that they are truly responsible for."

#5. Be real with your praise

"Your kid may not be the best on the team or the best dancer, but you can praise their effort, that they are a great leader. Be real with what you are telling them their strengths are. Give them the praise that is going to give them the confidence to try. As opposed to praise that is empty and doesn't give them the true affirmation they need to find out where their talent, skills and strengths really are."