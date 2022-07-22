After spat with old owners, tenants of Jacksonville's Hospitality Inn given extension to move out as renovations start

The property, located off 103rd Street in southwest Jacksonville is being renovated into affordable housing units.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The clock was ticking earlier this week for those living at Jacksonville's Hospitality Inn. They were given notice to move out within two days.

However, Clarence Dupree didn't leave. "You can't do people like this," he said.

Dupree, along with others, reached out to the new owners who arrived on Tuesday to find people still living there.

We're told proper eviction notices weren't given. Instead, Dupree says he was told by the old owners he had 48 hours to relocate.

The property is being renovated into affordable housing units.

"This has happened not just with me, but everybody," Dupree told First Coast News.

The new owners, Vivo Investment Group, say it caused undue stress and the company is working to find new housing for the tenants by August 1st. Vivo is supplying families with $500 while the buildings go through the renovations.

"I hope they can understand the position we were put in was a difficult one but we are trying our best and showing our heart as a company to be able to do something to help them," said Allen Allgood, with Vivo Investment Group.

State Representative Angie Nixon got involved and quickly got on the phone to find other housing options. She says the situation highlights the need for more affordable housing.

"There are people who are facing eviction, people who are living in their cars, the shelters are full," Nixon said.

Dupree is working to secure a new place to live, but says he's still upset he was ordered to leave so quickly.

"There are lives. There are feelings. I feel that we are better as a people than that. You can't convince me that we are not," he said.