'Operation Bed Spread' looking for donations to help deliver beds to children before Christmas

The non-profit is looking for enough funding to deliver 35 beds.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Operation Bed Spread, a non-profit from St. Simons Island, is in need of donations to deliver beds to children before Christmas.

The agency hopes to raise enough money to deliver 35 beds by Saturday.

Executive Director Rees Carroll told First Coast News the reason this has become so big at Christmas is because, most people think about their own personal situations.

What if that was your child sleeping on the floor at Christmas, Christmas Eve? That is why it is such a big deal and it's so important."