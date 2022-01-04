HERstory: One-on-one with Rhonda Peoples-Waters, first black woman elected judge in Duval County

Rhonda Peoples-Waters is the first black woman to be elected judge in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters is living proof that if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

Her 18th attempt to become a judge was the charm. She was elected in 2020 and seated in early 2021.

"It is important that we encourage and open the doors, so that this community will be diverse as far as its judiciary," she told First Coast News.

Her ceremonial oath, or investiture, was delayed because of the pandemic. It finally took place on Thursday.

Judge Peoples-Waters is the first black woman to be elected judge in Duval County - a history making moment.

"It's important for the community that I serve to know that they have someone who understands exactly where many of them are or have been," she said.

She was nominated for appointment by the Judicial Nominating Commission 16 times and ran once but was unsuccessful.

Instead of giving up, she says it gave her motivation and provided a teachable moment for her daughter.

"Rejection does not always mean that that is your final point and we can never accept that. It's always often one of the requirements to get to where you are destined to be," Peoples-Waters said.