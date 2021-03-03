An update to a OGT story we told you about in February.

HESPERIA, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Last week we introduced West Michigan to a young girl battling cancer who also loves police. We've got a nice update to share today.

Five year old Aubree Hamilton is fighting kidney cancer. She's already had one removed. As part of her journey, she's collecting law enforcement patches from all over the world. She's got more than 800 now. Michigan State Police have been a close friend to her... and they paid another visit yesterday. But this time - they brought something else along with them. Aubree has her own car now. That's in addition to a bag full of other goodies they gave her.

Aubree has her own Aubree Strong Facebook, and a Go Fund Me Page, because right now insurance is not covering her treatments. Meantime, MSP and Aubree Hamilton once again get today's One Good Thing.

