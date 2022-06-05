From hundreds to dozens, Travel nurse welcomes decline in COVID-19 patients

Justin Adams has spent more than 20 years in healthcare. He says COVID-19 has put a lot of stress and strain on him and his co-workers.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When First Coast News last spoke with Justin Adams just before Christmas, he was trying to keep his head above water.

He says he was treading what he described as a wave of COVID-19 deaths, mostly from unvaccinated patients.

"It's definitely taken a toll on all of us mentally," he said.

Now, there's some welcome news. At his 900 bed hospital in North Carolina, he says he's now only treating a handful of patients.

"Yesterday I worked, and I think we had one. It's fluctuating between zero and two," he told First Coast News.

Adams is a traveling nurse and spent time earlier in the pandemic at a hospital in New Orleans.

He's had many bad days. We asked him about his worst.

"I think in a 12-hour shift we had eight people to die and had to put those people in body bags, and we had a back elevator that went straight to the morgue," Adams recalled.

Despite the setbacks, he's seen successes. It's why he's choosing to stay in a career many of his co-workers have left.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed through 2030.

"There's been a lot of people around the country trying to come up with ideas on nurse retention, but honestly I'm not sure what that solution is," Adams said.