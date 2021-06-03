Now Hiring: Top career fields for working at home

First Coast News spoke with Brie Reynolds, who is the Career Development Manager at FlexJobs about how you can land a job.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for a new job where you can work from home, here's a look at the top career fields for remote work:

Computer & IT Medical & Health Project Management Sales Accounting & Finance Customer Service Marketing

First Coast News spoke with Brie Reynolds, who is the Career Development Manager at FlexJobs about how you can land a job.

"Lots of people in the last year have gained some kind of type of remote work experience. That should definitely be noted on your resume. Any tools or programs that you already know, that are used in remote team environments like online collaboration tools, document sharing types of programs, you can actually have those listed on your resume as well," Brie Reynolds said.

According to FlexJobs, some of the most common and popular remote job titles are accountant, engineer, writer, customer service representative, recruiter, and developer. There are some surprising jobs as well. Jobs like a home stylist, senior traffic engineer, and teleradiologist are examples of recent remote job listings.