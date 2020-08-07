Now Hiring: Insurance company searching for customer service reps and licensed sales reps

A background in customer service, insurance, retail or sales will help you land an interview. Customer service representatives receive paid training.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few months ago, First Coast News featured Brightway Insurance in our "Now Hiring" segment. After our story aired, 20 people applied, which exceeded the company's goal for hiring customer service representatives. The company is hiring again, and you can apply if you missed out the first time.

Brightway Insurance has been named one of the best places to work in Northeast Florida by the Jacksonville Business Journal for two years in a row. Right now, the company is looking for customer service representatives.

A background in customer service, insurance, retail or sales will help you land an interview. It also helps if you can put down on your resume that you're an excellent communicator who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Also, the insurance company is searching for a licensed sales representative. You must hold a Florida 220 or 20-44 insurance license. For this position, being bilingual is a plus.

Brightway offers a competitive salary, up to 112 hours of paid time off in your first complete year, seven paid holidays, and a 401(k) with 4% match.