Now Hiring: Gate Hospitality has more than 120 open positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, The Lodge & Club, The River Club and Epping-Forest Yacht & Country Club will be hosting a comprehensive hiring fair for various hospitality positions.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, March 27 at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, is managed by Gate Hospitality, the parent company of the resorts and clubs. Over 120 hospitality positions are open and need to be filled.

San Jose Country Club is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The country club is actively recruiting team members for dining room and kitchen positions, as well as preparing for summer with seasonal staff. Bring your resume and references for on-the-spot interviews.