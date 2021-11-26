No shortage of Christmas trees on First Coast; Middleburg family farm thriving despite COVID-19 concerns

Songer's Christmas Tree Family Farm in Middleburg has been operating for more than 30 years.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla — At Songer’s Christmas Tree Farm in Middleburg, owners Mike and Linda Songer are preparing for what’s expected to be another busy season.

“Our phones starting ringing two weeks ago with people wanting to come out," Linda Songer told First Coast News.

They seemed to have escaped any COVID-19 concerns.

Trees can take anywhere from 4-8 years to mature, so those getting cut down now were planted before 2020.

“We try to plant new trees every year so that we continually have a crop coming on. We have to be careful we don’t sell too many small trees or the next year we don’t have big trees," she said.

All of their trees are grown on the property, so there haven’t been any supply chain issues, either. But, Songer has noticed an unfortunate trend.

“At one time there were over 100 farms in the state of Florida and now we are about down to 30. Unfortunately, it is a dying industry because a lot of younger people don’t want to work this hard," Songer said.

She credits her 30 plus year longevity to her loyal customers. She can sell up to 500 trees a year and has kept her own tradition going because of the faces and families she meets.

"We enjoy meeting people. That’s the enjoyable part of this job," she said with a smile.