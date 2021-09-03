New evidence released in case against contractor charged in Clay County woman's death

Susan Mauldin hired Corey Binderim for remodeling work at her home. Investigators say Binderim murdered Mauldin, whose body was found in a Georgia landfill.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 200 pages of evidence were released in the case against a Clay County contractor charged with murdering a woman who hired him for a bathroom remodel.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, investigators found blood stains in the living room and in the kitchen of Susan Mauldin’s home. Her neighbors said it was a sign of a struggle.

"There is no way she would have gone willingly,” said friend Pat Ritchie.

Ritchie lives next door and fears Mauldin was attacked and killed inside her own home in October 2019.

New documents reveal what Corey Binderim, who’s charged in Mauldin’s death, was doing leading up to the day before she was reported missing.

Newly released surveillance pictures show Binderim buying concrete and construction bags at a Fleming Island Home Depot.

Another picture shows Binderim at Mauldin's home that same morning. The documents go on to say Binderim then dumped about 300 pounds of debris at the Rosemary Solid Waste Management Facility.

Ritchie wished she could have intervened. “Afterthoughts. What you should have done. What you wish you could have done but didn't,” she said.

An earlier affidavit revealed inconsistencies with Binderim’s statements about his whereabouts on the day he was seen at Mauldin’s home, including denying he was even there.

Mauldin’s body was found about three months later at a southern Georgia landfill where waste from Clay County is sent, including from the place Binderim dumped the earlier debris.

Binderim was arrested and pleaded not guilty to second degree murder last May.