There’s a new day center for young people who are homeless in Jacksonville.

JASMYN is expanding its services to all young people who are homeless. Its new mission is to create a safe space and provide resources for others facing challenges.

Historically JASMYN has provided support for the LGBTQ community for the past 25 years. However, any of Jacksonville’s young homeless people can utilize the day center, regardless of their sexual orientation.

JASMYN CEO Cindy Watson wanted to make the new center a safe haven.

“It’s a place that we think of as the front door for young people who are looking for some kind of support,” she says.

The day center, called JASMYN Connex, will provide services from food pantries and shower suites to private counseling areas. All things Watson says are important for helping the young homeless community get on their feet.

“Having a space like this is so warm and welcoming and also affirming of all different kinds of young people is really critical,” she says.

The center is partnering with fifteen community groups, including the Youth Crisis Center, to provide basic needs for young homeless people.

“Our goal is to see young people get connected and get stably housed and become independent and self-sufficient,” Watson says.

According to recent homelessness counts – Jacksonville saw a 145 percent increase in homeless young people between 2017 and 2018.

JASMYN has already served about 65,000 young people in the local LGBTQ community. The day center’s open house will be this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on Chelsea Street in Riverside.