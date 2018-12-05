This Mother’s Day weekend is extra special for one San Antonio family.

Cynthia Ann De la Garza is celebrating her graduation from the University of the Incarnate Word. The feat comes just two days after her daughter received a degree from Our Lady of the Lake University.

De la Garza says that the emotion couldn’t be stopped as she watched her daughter walk the graduation stage on Thursday night.

The excitement isn’t over, though, as the mother and daughter are both receiving college degrees this weekend.

“This is something that we will always have together,” De la Garza said. “She’s just an inspiration to me as a mother and as someone who’s looking to better myself as well.”

She received her degree in organizational development on Saturday night. She plans to return to UIW to complete her master's. Her daughter Celeste Pineda received a degree in mass communications from OLLU on Thursday night.

“She, at 51, is going to get her bachelor’s degree, I’m 30 going to get mine. So her and I took a lot of breaks and experienced life,” Pineda said. “I got married, we traveled, we did a lot of fun things, but this was always something we wanted to finish and come back to, so we made sure that we made it a goal of ours. And to finish together is even more special.”

The women say that earning their degrees wasn’t always easy but a passion to complete their education made the hours of studying worth it.

“I’m excited to finish this, complete my goal, and see what the future holds,” Pineda said.

The deep sense of accomplishment was shared on this Mother’s Day weekend. They hope to inspire others to never give up on their dreams.

“To all the mothers out there and all the daughters that feel like for some reason they want more for themselves, all they have to do is plan,” De la Garza said. “Be a dreamer.”

