A local woman created a scholarship in her husband's honor to help students fund higher education.

After losing her husband in a tragic bicycle accident, in 2016, Pat Ezell established the Wayne Ezell Scholarship Fund to help bright and young individuals with potential.

“I told my daughter Tara, that I was thinking about doing a scholarship. She said, 'It’s so Wayne.' I thought it’s perfect. It’s been so delightful,” Ezell said.

Ezell created the fund in honor of her husband, Wayne Ezell, who had a long career as a journalist, from the beginning as a newspaper reporter and continuing to be a newspaper editor, reader advocate, Editorial page writer and newspaper publisher.

In addition to his contributions as a journalist, he personally worked tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals in his local community and beyond, such as his efforts on behalf of juvenile justice.

“I just think he would be thrilled and proud and just very, very happy that things can continue for these young people's future,” Ezell said.

The Wayne Ezell Scholarship Fund recently awarded four Communities In Schools students with all-expenses-paid scholarships as they pursue their undergraduate degrees.

