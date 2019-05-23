Christianna Alexander was somewhat of a military brat, growing up with both parents in the U.S. Navy. From a young age, she aspired to make treats.

“I wanted to bake real things like cupcakes and cookies,” Christianna said.

She discovered early on that nothing in life would come easy. While baking all sorts of sweets, she faced challenges but didn’t give up.

Christianna tried baking, that didn’t work. She even tried bath bombs, but unfortunately, she failed.

With much brainstorming, and lots of trial and error, Christianna created Sweet Christi’s, a company focused on making all natural-handmade soaps that resemble delectable treats like donuts and cupcakes.

She’s only 13 but remembers being challenged in elementary school as a result of being dyslexic and having ADHD.

Christianna’s mom, Hilda Alexander says she wouldn’t let that get in the way of her being an entrepreneur.

“It was her mindset that I want to have a business I want to make money,” Hilda said. “It’s something to be said about a kid, not having that fear. All they know is what they go after, and they get up and they do it.”

Now, as a confident, determined and passionate teenage business owner, she’s beating the odds, sharing her five tips for S.W.E.E.T success:

S – Stay positive.

W – Walk with purpose.

E – Elevate others.

E – Enjoy the journey.

T – Take action now.

Christianna views her disability as a blessing and strives to be an ambassador for children everywhere suffering from learning disabilities.

Christiana decided to take her business to the next level, launching a new product line during the grand opening of her new soap studio.