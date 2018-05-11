JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Donna Stoney remembers being diagnosed with breast cancer and calls it one of the scariest moments of her life.

She found a lump on her breast prior to taking a trip to Jerusalem in February 2017. While on the trip, experiencing the Holy Land, she hoped all would be well.

“I was just praying, Lord don’t let this be cancer. Please don’t let this be cancer,” Stoney said.

She returned to the U.S. and was greeted with the unwanted news.

“When she [the doctor] came in, she sat on the bed and she said, ‘well I think it’s cancer.’ I cried," Stoney said.

In April 2017, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

She wasn’t sure how she’d feel because this was a first for her and her family.

“I’m kinda wrapping my mind around everything, and I’m trying to be positive,” Stoney said. “When I found out it was cancer, I just prayed to him and I said okay God you put me on this journey what’s the purpose?”

She began treatments in June 2017 and was on a mission to discover an unusual way to beat cancer.

“I worked through my whole treatment. I traveled through my whole treatments. I went to concerts,” Stoney said.

She believes keeping up with life’s pace was the dose of medicine she needed to overcome cancer, which other treatments couldn't provide.

“I told myself I was going to survive this. I told myself I was not going to have any symptoms during chemotherapy. The hardest part for me was losing my hair.”

