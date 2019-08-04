Addiction doesn’t discriminate. It doesn't see whether you are rich or poor, and it doesn't care where you lay your head at night. A mother of seven children, Jessica says that she's learned these lessons first hand.

“Some days I literally just have to put one foot in front of the other one,” she said.

Jessica was a teenage mother who had big dreams but shortly after graduating, she got hooked on prescription drugs.

“They were an outlet, a stress reliever, and they changed my life forever,” she said.

At first, she didn’t realize the pills were affecting her life in a negative way.

“I thought I was an amazing person when I used it," she said. "I’m like I’m this awesome mom, cleaning the house and doing the field trips.” .

Two years into using prescription drugs, she became addicted which caused her to lose her job and the custody of her children. Ultimately, she lost all hope.

“Once I found myself homeless, the state had gotten involved, they took my children and I was at the point where I wasn’t going to get my children back and I’d be losing all of my rights,” she said.

She’s been sober for months. After years of separation, Jessica was reunited with her kids in December.

She says she’s working to gain custody of her kids, but she also understands the process could take awhile.

“I have to be patient in that," she said. "I no longer want to have to tell them. I want them to see the change."

Jessica says reuniting with her children became the encouragement she needed to remain sober. She says she gets this fight is really to save herself.

“I’m just moving, and for me, that’s okay.”