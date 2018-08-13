The often heard commentary after someone commits suicide is “I didn’t see that coming,” or “I never thought (insert name) would do such a thing.”

Three years ago, Chloe Mougeot did not value life. She was a teenager struggling with depression and suicidal ideation.

“It became this ruthless cycle of self-hate until it was so bad that I couldn’t see myself deserving to live,” Mougeot said.

She was on the path to suicide, but knew taking her life would hurt the ones she loved most.

“I’ve seen the impact suicide has had on my family, and I didn’t want to be another contributor to their turmoil,” Mougeot said.

Her grandmother and aunt committed suicide. Although headed down the same road, she refused to put her family through the agony.

“Despite the fact that things will always be coming at you, it will always be hard, there are moments in life that will always make it worth it,” Mougeot said.

She sought medical attention and music became her way to ease life’s pain, during her darkest hours.

Chloe and her older brother, Lucas are spreading a message for those struggling with depression – life is worth it.

Their band, the Citrus Trees recently released an album dedicated to mental illness. They’re on a mission to break cycles of depression, while cultivating joy and inspiration.

“From the smallest ant to the entire galaxy it’s all beautiful and you just need to take a moment to recognize, you deserve to be here,” she said. “All human life has a purpose. All human life has worth.”

