Vu Pham is walking from Defiance to Ann Arbor, asking for prayers along the way for his wife who is recovering from a brain aneurysm.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Freezing rain on New Year's Day is not enough to stop Vu Pham from walking nearly 100 miles to honor his wife as she recovers from a double brain aneurysm.

"Please pray for me so I have the physical the emotional and the mental and the spiritual, so I can make it to the University of Michigan to see my wife," Pham said in a Facebook Live video on Friday, sharing his journey with friends and family.

"My wife is just an awesome person, she's got a beautiful soul, she's my hero, she's my everything," Pham said.

Vu and Mylinh Pham have run VIP Nails in Defiance for two decades.

Vu says his wife was happy and healthy up until Christmas, when he found her unresponsive on the floor in the bathroom.

"I hold her up and she's just out. So I slowly put her down to the ground and I call my brother," Pham said.

They rushed Mylinh to Defiance Hospital where she survived a double aneurysm. One was a type that has a 5 percent survival rate.

She remains high risk, but he says she's making progress. Mylinh is now receiving care in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan's hospital.

Because of COVID-19, he can't be at her bedside, so he decided to walk to the University of Michigan to show his love for Mylinh.

He's already run into familiar faces.

"He was as surprised to see me as I was to see him and we got his clothes all dried up," VIP Nails client Chris Johnson said.

She helped bring him in to dry off for his final leg of today's trip.

He's not sure exactly how long his journey to Ann Arbor and his wife's to recovery will take.