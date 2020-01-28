In the wake of his passing, former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold is being remembered for his love for this city and for his compassion.

Godbold died at 85 last week and family and friends have since announced a celebration of life to be held at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

"The entire Jacksonville community was covered in a blanket of sadness when it learned Jake Godbold, Jacksonville's best friend, passed away last Thursday,” said family spokesperson and longtime advisor Mike Tolbert. “Jake would want us to restore the city's spirit and keep moving forward. To help make that happen, his family and friends are planning a joyful celebration of his life and his legacy that will include all of Jacksonville."

This public event is organized by Godbold’s family and a committee of friends. It will be funded by private donations.

Godbold is credited with programs, projects and policies that transformed Jacksonville into the city it is today. His administration’s impact can be seen throughout downtown and the city and his team’s creation of Colt Fever is seen as the impetus to Jacksonville becoming an NFL city.

Celebration of Life

When: Feb. 20

Where: Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water Street, Jacksonville

When: 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public.