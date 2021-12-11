Jacksonville nonprofit brings awareness to homelessness by hosting 'Cardboard City' event encouraging people to sleep outside

Family Promise is in its 11th year hosting the event. Its executive director says the pandemic has caused more families to reach out for help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For 18 months, James Dupont and his family had no permanent home.

He was working several jobs just to afford an $80 a night motel.

"It was stressful because I was working seven days a week trying to come up with $80.64 a night," he told First Coast News.

He was directed to Family Promise of Jacksonville, a non-profit looking to end homelessness. The agency partners with 17 Jacksonville churches to help families who are going through financial hardships.

"All in all, they helped us. We partnered together and they helped us to get into a better situation," Dupont said.

He knows other families may not be so lucky, which is why Family Promise invited anyone to sleep outside Friday night at Lakewood United Methodist Church to experience what it is like to live in the elements.

"We are like the bridge for a family being homeless; services are on that bridge for them not being homeless," said Family Promise Executive Director Mark Landschoot.

He says the pandemic created an even bigger financial burden for families. There is a waiting list for people looking for shelter.

For Dupont, he's now out of the motel and is saving money to buy a home. "It may look like it's not going to be a never-ending story, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep looking forward," said an encouraged Dupont.